Look: After Heavy Rains, Stunning Rainbows Light Up UAE Skies, Thrill Residents


3/10/2024 2:42:39 PM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 4:52 PM

Last updated: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 5:26 PM

Residents across the UAE grappled with unstable weather conditions on Saturday, March 9, as heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning hit the country.

As the evening approached and rains came to a halt, with skies slowly clearing up, residents were able to witness stunning rainbows, with all seven colours lifting up an otherwise dull, grey sky. Some even saw a double rainbow take over UAE skies.

In a relief for residents today, UAE has announced an end to hazardous weather conditions across the country.

Here are some of the breathtaking shots taken by residents across the country of the rare moment:

Al Batha resident Arnav Chandanani's captivating photo reveals a rainbow gracefully arching over Executive Towers, with the iconic Burj Khalifa standing tall in the background as the rains subside. Photo: AstronomyCentre/X Al Quoz (KT Photo: Rahul Gajjar) Barsha, Dubai Barsha, Dubai Abu Dhabi (KT Photo: Ahmed Waqqas Alawlaqi) International City (KT Photo: Sahim Salim) Rainbow in the form of bow and arrow taken from JLT by Dr Mubina, a dentist at Prime medical centre Furjan, Dubai (KT Photo: Sugra Khanwala) Furjan, Dubai (KT Photo: Sugra Khanwala) BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi

