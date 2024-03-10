FABMISR Inaugurates New Branch In Banha With Innovative Banking Solutions For Local Community

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

As part of its branch network expansion across Egypt, First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR), one of the largest banks in the country, announced the opening of its latest branch in Banha City, Qalyubeya governorate. The new branch is the bank's 65th in Egypt, demonstrating its commitment to enhancing its network and reaching more customers. The expansion is in line with the bank's strategy to strengthen its local presence and offer innovative solutions that meet the needs of the local community.

The new branch is located in the central district of Banha City, a strategic location within Egypt's transportation network. Banha City is a vital junction for railways heading north from Cairo and has a large population. This expansion by FABMISR reinforces the bank's role as a trusted partner in supporting economic growth and sustainable development in Egypt.

Mohamed Abbas Fayed, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of FABMISR, said:“The opening of our new branch in Banha reflects our steadfast commitment to expanding our geographical reach across various governorates. Through this addition, we aim to increase our footprint in Qalyubeya governorate by providing a wide and comprehensive range of banking services. Such endeavors are aligned with our unwavering dedication to delivering high-quality services. This branch is a testament to our position as a leading financial institution in the Egyptian market, serving the diverse needs of both our individual and corporate customers.”

The opening of the new branch in Banha is a significant strategic milestone for FABMISR. This step is part of the bank's expansion plan to provide integrated banking services across Egypt.