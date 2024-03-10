Declaration Date - What It Is, How It Works & Examples

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) A Beginner's Guide to Understanding the Declaration Date

The declaration date is relevant to market participants in equities and options. It impacts investors and traders alike, but what is the date of declaration?

Our guide to understanding the declaration date will explain its meaning, cover the four aspects of it, and discuss why the declaration date matters.

Ignoring or being unaware of the declaration date could result in lost profits and unexplained price action moves in the underlying asset. Make sure you understand the declaration date meaning and know how to implement it in your investing and trading strategies with the help of our guide.

The declaration date is when the board of directors declares the next dividend payment. The company publishes a press release confirming the payment date, the size of the dividend, the ex-dividend date, and the payment date.

Since the declaration date dividend announcement must have the board of directors' approval, the declaration date coincides with board meetings. Most companies either pay a quarterly dividend, like US-listed companies , or a semi-annual one, where the half-year payout is smaller than the full-year dividend, typical for UK-listed companies . EU-listed companies and other developed markets may use a combination of both, which depends on the board of directors.



Here is an overview of each date and why it matters:1. The declaration date

The declaration date is when the board of directors announces the dividend payment. It is also available in the press release, which publicly listed companies publish, accessible on their corporate website, usually under the investor relations sections under news or press releases.

It also includes the proposed dividend size, the ex-dividend date, the record date, and the payment date. Investors and traders must note all three dates announced on the declaration date to ensure they get their dividend payment.

For example, the board of directors of Company ABC announced a $0.50 per share dividend on August 14th,2022. It is payable to all shareholders on December 19th, 2022, of record on November 11th, 2022. The ex-dividend date is November 9th, 2022.



Therefore:2. The ex-dividend date

The ex-dividend date is the first trading day the issuing company trades without the dividend, which automatically adjusts price action. The company cannot set the ex-dividend date, which the exchange determines. It is usually one to three trading days before the record date since assets settle with a T+1, T+2, or T+3 delay.

What is a T+1, T+2, or T+3 delay?

Most equities require two trading days (T+2) to settle. It means an investor who buys shares in Company ABC on Monday will receive ownership on Wednesday, when the investor is on the record with Company ABC as a shareholder. Government securities mostly settle with a delay of one trading day (T+1), and some assets could have a three-day (T+3) clearing and settlement period.

In our example, the ex-dividend is two trading days before the record date, suggesting a T+2 delay.3. The record date

The record date is when shareholders must be on the company record to receive the dividend. It remains vital to consider the T+1, T+2, or T+3 delay.

In our example, the record date is November 11th, 2022, with a T+2 delay, while the ex-dividend date is November 9th, 2022.



A market participant buying Company ABC on November 10th, 2022, would not qualify for a dividend, as the T+2 delay will register with the issuing company on November 14th, 2022, considering the weekend. A purchase on November 8th, 2022, will qualify for the dividend.

Therefore:4. The payment date

The payment date is when the issuing company pays shareholders the announced dividend. It usually occurs electronically; investors get the amount credited to their cash balance where they hold the shares.

Brokers, who often are the custodians of shares on behalf of clients, will credit accounts on the payment date. Traders, even those who do not own the underlying assets, get the portfolio adjustment on the ex-dividend date, as price action shows an impact due to the price adjustment matching the dividend payment, which occurs on the first trade in the ex-dividend date Does the Declaration Date Matter to Market Participants?

The declaration date matters to market participants as it includes vital information for the next dividend payment. It either results in a credit or debit from the portfolio cash balance. A dividend payment also impacts price action, which traders must consider.

Investors in the company recorded as shareholders by the record date will receive a credit after the payment date, depending on how many shares they have.

Traders with long positions will get a credit on the ex-dividend date, while short positions receive a debit, as price action on the ex-dividend date will drop by the dividend amount once markets open.

For example, if company ABC announces a $0.50 dividend and trades at $24.25, the following quote results in a level of $23.75, considering the dividend. Otherwise, short sellers would have guaranteed profits, and buyers would always face an automatic loss

