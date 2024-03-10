Pathfinder Foundation And Centre For National Security Studies Of Bangalore Ink Mou

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, March 10: The Pathfinder Foundation and the Centre for National Security Studies of Bangalore recently signed an MoU aimed at joint collaboration.

The MoU will enable both institutions to focus on the regional security architecture in South Asia and its impact on international security, international relations, conflict studies, disruptive technologies, and Maritime Security of the two countries.

Ambassador (Retd.) Bernard Goonetilleke, Chairman of Pathfinder Foundation and Major General JV Prasad, Director of Centre for National Security Studies, signed the MoU in an online event.

Director Centre for Indo-Lanka Initiatives at the Pathfinder Foundation Amb.

(Retd.) Ahmed A. Jawad was present on the occasion.

The Pathfinder Foundation is an independent, non-partisan research and advocacy think-tank focusing primarily on policy research and action-oriented policy reform.

The Foundation was incorporated in 2008 under the leadership of its Founder, Milinda Moragoda.

Over the years, it has established and built a wide network of international and local partners and stakeholders worldwide.

The Centre for National Security Studies (CNSS) was established on 1 July 2023 under the MS Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences (MSRUAS), Bengaluru, India.

MSRUAS is a top private University in Bangalore, Karnataka, founded in December 2013 under the Karnataka University Act. Over the years, MSRUAS has created a name for itself as a university centred around academia, industry, and society, working tirelessly to mould the thinkers of tomorrow.



