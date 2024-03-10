Amir Exchanges Congratulations With Leaders Of Arab, Islamic Countries

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani exchanged congratulations with his brothers, Their Majesties and Excellencies, and their Highnesses, leaders of sisterly Arab and Islamic countries, on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Thani exchanged congratulations with his brothers, Their Highnesses and Excellencies, the Crown Princes and Vice Presidents of the sisterly Arab and Islamic countries, on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani exchanged cables of congratulations with Their Excellencies heads of governments of Arab and Islamic countries, on the occasion of the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

