Amir Extends Ramadan Wishes

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, on Sunday, expressed his wishes that the blessed month of Ramadan will come to everyone with mercy and forgiveness, praying to Allah to accept everyone's fasting and good deeds.

In a post on his official account on the social media platform X, HH the Amir thanked Allah for reaching the blessed month of Ramadan and congratulated everyone on the advent of Ramadan.

