PHCC Centres To Work In Two Shifts During Ramadan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A majority of the 31 health centers under the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) will be working on a two-shift system (morning and evening) during the holy month of Ramadan.

A statement from the PHCC said that the Family Medicine and Support Services will operate from Sunday to Thursday from 8am to 1pm, and from 4pm to midnight. Al Wakra Health Center will work continuously from 8am to 12am.

The number of operating health centers will be 26, the statement said.

Dental care services will operate in these centers during the weekdays in two shifts - morning from 8am to 1pm, and evening from 7pm to 12am.

The centers located outside Doha will operate as follows: The Al Karaana Health Center: two shifts - morning from 8am to 1pm, and evening from 4pm to 9pm.

Al Jumailiya Health Center: two shifts - morning from 8am to 11am, and evening from 4pm to 10pm; Al Kaaban and Leghwairiya Health Centers: one shift only from 8am to 1pm.

Urgent Care Service will be provided across 11 health centers around the clock. The centers of Al Ruwais, Umm Salal, Muaither, Al Mashaf and Al Sadd will serve both adults and children, while those of Gharrafat Al Rayyan, Al Sheehaniya, Abu Bakr Al Siddiq, Rawdat Al Khail, Al Kaaban and Al Karaana will offer services only for adults.

MENAFN10032024000067011011ID1107958042