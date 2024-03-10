PM Meets Uzbekistan FM

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met Sunday, with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov, who is visiting the country. During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral co-operation relations and ways to support and develop them, especially in the areas of trade and investment.

