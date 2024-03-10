Amir Pardons A Number Of Prisoners

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani Sunday issued an Amiri gesture pardoning a number of prisoners, on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

