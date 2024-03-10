Ramadan In Qatar On Monday: Awqaf

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The holy month of Ramadan will begin Monday, the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) has announced Crescent Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) said March 10 is the final day of Sha'ban and that March 11 (Monday) will be the first day of Ramadan came in the committee's statement after its meeting at the headquarters of the Awqaf ministry Sunday after the sunset (Maghrib) prayers.

The committee said the Ramadan crescent was sighted Sunday and, as a result, announced that Monday would be the first day of the holy month.

Preparations have been finalised for the holy month, with the Awqaf ministry readying mosques across Qatar. The ministry has also made separate arrangements for women in some mosques. Arrangements are in place for Itikaf, the practice of secluding oneself during Ramadan, the ministry has announced various Ramadan activities while Iftar meals will be distributed for fasting people and food kits will be given to the needy. Awqaf has also lined up religious lectures and cultural and educational competitions across Qatar.



MENAFN10032024000067011011ID1107958039