Delhi Airport Will Now Handle 100 Mn Passengers With Expanded Terminal 1

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The GMR Group-run Delhi International Airport's annual passenger handling capacity will now increase to 100 million with the unveiling of the expanded Terminal 1 on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the expanded terminal which can now handle 40 million passengers annually against 17 million earlier.

The expansion work for the terminal started in 2019 as the airport witnessed a surge in air traffic movements and passenger traffic per the latest data from the Airports Authority of India, the airport handled 60.8 million passengers in April-January, up 14% on year. This is also 5% higher than the 57.8 million passengers witnessed at the airport in the pre-covid period of April-January 2019-2020 facilities and vision for the expanded terminal are also seen in line with the government's policy to set up global aviation hubs at metro airports of India, starting with Delhi.\"Through this project, we have reimagined a seamless journey facilitated by facial recognition, self-service kiosks, and automated baggage systems,\" said

Prabhakara Rao, group deputy managing director, GMR Group.

“This project is about India's aspirations and positions the National Capital as a Gateway to New India, connecting us closer to the world and boosting our economic prospects.”The expanded terminal features facial recognition system or Digi Yatra at all entry gates, 20 automated tray retrieval system, individual carrier system, 108 common usage self-service, 100 check-in counters including 36 self-baggage drop kiosks among others terminal also has 10 baggage reclaim carousels and further expects to reduce waiting time for passengers to reclaim baggage as the capacity of the baggage handling system has doubled from 3,240 baggage per hour to around 6,000 per hour integrated terminal will have 24 entry points and 22 contact stands for passengers walking to and from the aircraft Airports is a subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited. Groupe ADP, which runs Paris airport, has a 49% stake in GMR Airports Ltd.

