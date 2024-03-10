               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Max Taps PE Funds To Sell Up To 10% Stake In Antara


3/10/2024 2:00:57 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Mumbai: Max India Ltd is in talks with private equity (PE) firms to sell 5-10% stake in its subsidiary Antara Assisted Care Services Ltd, two people aware of the development said.

MENAFN10032024007365015876ID1107958027

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search