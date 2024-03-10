Delhi Man Dies After Falling Into 40-Foot-Deep Borewell At Jal Board's Plant Minister Atishi Seeks Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Hours after the man fell into a 40-foot deep borewell inside the Delhi Jal Board sewage treatment plant near Keshopur Mandi, has died, Aam Aadmi Party said on Sunday AAP leader, via X, said that the man was found dead by the rescue team after being pulled out following a nearly 14-hour-long operation.\"According to initial information, the deceased was a male aged around 30 years. Police will investigate how he entered the borewell room and how he fell into the borewell,\" she said in the post man is yet to be identified READ: 'Tear it and throw it away': CM Arvind Kejriwal asks Delhi residents to not pay wrong water billsWater Minister Atishi on Sunday visited the Delhi Jal Board water treatment plant in Keshopur and said that action would be taken against the official who was responsible for this sewage treatment plant Delhi Police said that the man's body was taken out from the borewell at around 3 pm and efforts are on to identify him Sunday at 1.15 am, the Jal Board employees informed the police that someone had come to their office for theft and fell in the borewell minister was briefed about the rescue operation by the teams deployed at the spot.\"I have ordered all borewells in Delhi to be inspected in the next 48 hours and action will be taken against the official who was responsible for this STP (sewage treatment plant),\" Atishi told PTI said that the borewell surrounding was completely locked when the rescue teams arrived and added that the police are looking into the matter.\"The surrounding of the borewell where the person fell was completely locked. Those carrying out the rescue operations had broken the locks and entered. It wasn't a child who fell inside, it's an adult man. Police are looking into the matter now. It is not possible or even allowed for anyone to enter the area. However, the police are investigating it,\" she said minister also sought a compliance report within 48 hours.\"A deeply unfortunate incident has taken place in Delhi today where someone has fallen into an abandoned borewell in the Keshopur STP. While this borewell was on land that had been handed over to the Delhi Metro in 2020, nonetheless it is our responsibility to examine if any lapses have taken place on the part of the DJB and to ensure that no such incident takes place in the future,\" the letter to the chief secretary read minister has also directed the chief secretary to conduct a time-bound inquiry into the incident and take strong and exemplary action against any officers found responsible chief secretary has also been directed to ensure that all government and private abandoned borewells are welded and sealed immediately agency inputs.

MENAFN10032024007365015876ID1107958020