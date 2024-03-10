I-T Department To Launch E-Campaign To Step Up Tax Compliance

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: The Income Tax Department will run a campaign over the next few days reaching out to certain assessees who have entered into significant financial transactions but have not paid commensurate taxes, an official statement said on Sunday idea is to make sure that assessees pay their dues by the final advance tax collection date of 15 March. The finance ministry said in a statement that the tax department has received certain information on specific financial transactions during FY24. On the basis of an analysis of the taxes paid so far in the current financial year, the department has identified persons or entities whose payment of taxes is not commensurate with the financial transactions made, as a part of its taxpayer service initiative, the department is undertaking an e-campaign, which aims to inform such persons or entities about significant financial transactions, through email and text messages urging them to compute their advance tax liability correctly and deposit the due advance tax on or before 15 March, said the statement. These emails will be marked as 'Advance tax e-campaign-significant transactions for assessment year 2024-25 the income earned in FY24, 2024-25 is the assessment year when tax returns are filed tax department receives information about financial transactions of tax payers from various sources, the ministry said. This information is reflected in the Annual Information Statement (AIS) that is available to the tax payer in the tax department's portal. The value of 'significant transactions' in the AIS has been used for carrying out this analysis, the ministry said viewing the details of the significant transactions detected by the tax department, assesses can login to their e-filing account and go to the compliance portal, the ministry said. On this portal, e-campaign tab can be accessed to view the transactions or entities that are not registered on the e-filing website have to first get registered there to see the details.“This is another initiative of the department towards easing compliance for taxpayers and reinforce its commitment towards enhancing taxpayer services,” the ministry said tax authority has been using information about financial transactions received from various reporting entities like banks, forex dealers and sub-registrars to assess whether income is understated by tax payers. AIS includes information about interest, dividend, securities transactions, mutual fund transactions and foreign remittance information and gives a comprehensive view of the assessee's financial transactions.

