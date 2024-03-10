BJP To Hold Central Election Committee Meeting On Monday

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In line with the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Central Election Committee meeting is likely to be held on Monday names of the remaining candidates for the Lok Sabha election will be discussed in the meeting the meeting, partners of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from Maharashtra, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, and Bihar are likely to discuss seat sharing with the BJP's top leadership tomorrow, four leaders from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and one from Congress joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday in the presence of party's General Secretary Tarun Chugh in New Delhi four BRS leaders who joined the BJP are former MP Godam Nagesh, former MLA Saidhi Reddy, former MP Sitaram Naik and former MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Telangana on March 12 and will hold a meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party booth committee president and party office bearers to provide guidance to the party's leaders and workers regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections meeting will be chaired by the Union Home Minister at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad, where he will likely brief leaders about the strategies to be adopted in the parliamentary elections Home Minister is likely to instruct leaders to mobilize voters at every booth, as part of this program, the Home Minister will inform people about the development and welfare schemes undertaken by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past ten years. He will also appeal to the people to bring PM Modi to power once again Bharatiya Janata Party has already announced candidates for nine out of the 17 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

