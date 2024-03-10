Passenger Train Derails Near Kothavalasa Railway Station In Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A passenger train on Sunday derailed near Kothavalasa Junction railway station in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram, reported news agency ANI injuries or casualties have been reported, said Waltair Railway Division officials to initial details, the passenger train going from Visakhapatnam towards Bhavanipatnam derailed at Kothavalasa in Vizianagaram district this, two bogies to one side and on the other side, the engine of the train also overturned incident took place soon after the train left the railway station. However, with slow speed of the train and pilot's alertness, a major accident was averted railways officials reached the spot after receiving the information and started the restortion work in 2023, a terrible train accident took place in Vizianagaram when Visakhapatnam-Rayagada train collided with Palasa train killing 13 passengers agency inputs.
