India's Chip Ambitions Are About To Get Larger

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "New Delhi: The government plans to boost chip sector incentives from the current ₹76,000 crore, as it expects a mushrooming of chip fabs and testing units in the country in the years ahead.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.