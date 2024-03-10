'Modi Ki Guarantee Has Zero Warranty': TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee At Party Rally

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a fiery address at the 'Jana Garjan Sabha' rally in Brigade Parade grounds, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee launched a scathing critique, dismissing the BJP's "Modi ki guarantee" as having "zero warranty." Accusing BJP leaders of being "outsiders and anti-Bengal," Banerjee asserted that their visits to the state during elections were opportunistic.

Amidst this political fervor, Banerjee confidently predicted that the people of West Bengal would respond robustly during the Lok Sabha elections, expressing discontent over the alleged withholding of the state's funds by the saffron camp.

Addressing a charged crowd at the 'Jana Garjan Sabha' rally, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee took aim at the BJP's "Modi ki guarantee," declaring it to be devoid of any warranty.

In a bold assertion, Banerjee positioned Mamata Banerjee and the TMC as the reliable guardians of promises, contrasting them with what he labeled as BJP's outsider status and anti-Bengal stance. He attributed the withholding of funds to the state by the BJP to this perceived disconnect.

Undeterred by recent ED and CBI raids, Abhishek Banerjee dismissed their impact, confidently saying that they wouldn't yield results as the TMC had opted not to participate in the elections. This stance reflects the TMC's defiance in the face of ongoing investigations.

Simultaneously, the TMC unveiled its complete lineup of 42 candidates from West Bengal for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Notably, ex-India cricketer Yusuf Pathan emerged as a surprise inclusion, chosen to contest from Berhampore. This strategic move adds an interesting dimension to the electoral landscape, further intensifying the political discourse in West Bengal.