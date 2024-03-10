(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 10 (IANSlife) Bringing back the romance of vintage cars and motorcycles, ITC Hotels, and the Heritage Motoring Club of India (HMCI) showcased the rich automotive heritage of India on the street of Delhi NCR on Sunday. The event flagged off from the iconic ITC Maurya, New Delhi, and culminated at the luxurious ITC Grand Bharat, Gurugram, Haryana.

The exhibition was a resounding success, attracting enthusiasts and collectors from far and wide.

The vintage car showcase and drive featured an impressive line-up of vintage automobiles, each with its unique history and charm. Among the participants are timeless classics such as the 1927 Marmon, 1928 Rolls-Royce 20 HP, 1928 Rolls-Royce Phantom 1, 1929 Rolls-Royce 20 Mulliner Tourer, and the 1930 Studebaker.

These cars, meticulously maintained by their owners, showcase the elegance and craftsmanship of a bygone era, providing attendees with a rare opportunity to witness automotive history up close.

The exhibition is a testament to the enduring appeal of vintage and classic automobiles and serves as a reminder of the rich history and heritage of the automotive industry.

