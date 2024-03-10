Flamengo Gains Upper Hand In Carioca Semifinal Clash

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Under coach Tite, Flamengo's skill and strategy beat Fluminense 2-0 at Maracanã, nearing the Carioca final.



This outcome gives Flamengo a substantial advantage, as they can afford a two-goal loss in the subsequent match and still proceed.



The game on Sunday evening was a clear display of Flamengo's dominance, with goals from Cebolinha and Pedro highlighting their superior play.



A significant moment was the issuance of a red card to Fluminense's Thiago Santos, reducing their team to ten players and shifting momentum in Flamengo's favor.



Flamengo's aggression paid off, and Pulgar set up Cebolinha for the first goal before halftime.







Fluminense tried countering Flamengo's dominance with substitutions, briefly boosting their play.



Thiago Santos' red card for fouling Cebolinha let Flamengo use their extra player, clinching the win with Pedro's late goal.



Now, Flamengo confidently approaches the return leg, bolstered by their performance in the Taça Guanabara, allowing them a cushion against a loss.



Conversely, Fluminense faces the daunting task of overcoming a three-goal deficit in the upcoming match to advance.



The teams are scheduled to face off again next Saturday at 21:00 at Maracanã.



Fluminense's loss lengthens their winless derby run to 12 against Botafogo, Flamengo, or Vasco.



2024 Pedro scored in his ninth consecutive match, keeping his perfect scoring record.



This summary highlights key points and results of the semifinal, detailing Flamengo's tactical win and hinting at a heated rematch.

