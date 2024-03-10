Voting Rights Extended To Brazilians In Portugal

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On March 10, 2024, Brazilians residing in Portugal will have the opportunity to participate and compete in the elections, marking a significant occasion for the Assembly of the Republic , Portugal's Parliament.



Brazilians do not need to be citizens of Portugal to join in. However, they must show that they have lived in Portugal for over two years in order to vote.



To run for office, candidates must have been residents for more than three years and agree to a rule giving them the same political rights as Portuguese people.

The fight between the right and left sides is very close.



The right-wing Chega party might change the result.

Many people are talking about immigration.



A special treaty signed on April 22, 2000, supports Brazilians' rights to participate in elections.It gives Brazilians and Portuguese the same political rights in each other's countries.Thanks to this treaty, Brazilians in Portugal can take part in government, vote, and be candidates.Portugal welcomes people from the EU, the UK, and other places in Europe, South America, Cape Verde, and New Zealand. Each group has its own rules.Portugal is home to about 980,000 immigrants. This is 10% of all the people living there. Brazilians make up nearly 40% of these immigrants.Their role in elections is very important. Cynthia de Paula, who leads the Casa do Brasil in Lisbon, says it's vital for immigrants to be involved in politics.Brazilian candidates come from different political groups. They care a lot about immigration issues.Among them are Marcus Santos from Chega, Ricardo Amaral Pessôa from the New Right, Geizy Fernandes from Livre, and Cynthia de Paula from the Left Bloc.These events show how Portugal is opening up its politics. This change is part of a bigger trend around the world.Countries are starting to include people from other places in their political life.