Brazil’S Justice System: High Costs With Low Global Ranking

Brazil's states allocate substantial funds to their judicial systems, which notably strains their budgets and often results in disappointing, ineffective outcomes.



A Maranhão, a poor state, a judge, can earn over R$70,000 ($14,141) monthly, double wealthy Paraná's allocation for health professional salaries.



Meanwhile, Rondônia has increased its judiciary budget at the expense of labor funding.



In 2023, the average monthly wage in Brazil rose to R$2,947 ($580), yet this figure pales in comparison to judicial earnings.



Despite the substantial investment, Brazil's justice system is criticized for lacking impartiality.



It ranks 138th globally in the World Justice Project's Rule of Law Index 2021, trailing behind all but Venezuela.







Justa reveals states allocate up to 12.5% of budgets to judiciary, exceeding the federal government's 1%.



In 2022, R$52.4 billion ($10.54 billion) was used on judiciary across 12 states, 70% of the state budget, with 71% for salaries.



Maranhão leads in judiciary spending at 12.5% or R$2.8 billion ($565,656), a 50% increase, outdoing other public services spending.



However, Maranhão's public security spending per capita in 2022 was the lowest, at R$288 ($58.18), below the national average of R$593 ($119.70).

Creating an elite within the public sector

Over half of the judicial spending , R$1 billion ($202.02 million) or 51%, goes to official salaries and perks, creating an elite class in the public sector.



In July 2022, 326 Maranhão judges earned above the legal cap, with 23 exceeding R$70,000 ($14,141) due to vaguely detailed benefits.



Luciana Zaffalon from Justa urges a review of justice system costs, advocating for a focus on conflict prevention and public safety.



Compared to other sectors, the system's exclusive benefits prompt a discussion on spending priorities.



Justa's report shows R$2.6 billion ($524.24 million) in unsanctioned judicial spending in 2022, calling for fairer budget practices.



State governments and judicial entities defend these expenditures as crucial for judicial performance, highlighting their autonomy.



This reflects balancing public fund management with justice and security needs reflects the challenge.







