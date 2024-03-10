Safety For Nicaraguan Refugees Wanes In Costa Rica

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Costa Rica, once seen as a safe haven, Nicaraguan dissident Joao Maldonado and his wife faced a daylight shooting in January.



This was not an isolated event but a politically motivated attack, marking the second attempt on Maldonado's life since his 2018 escape from Nicaragua's turmoil.



Such incidents have sparked fears of targeted violence against Nicaraguan exiles in Costa Rica, challenging the nation's long-standing reputation as a refuge.



Despite official denials, evidence points to pro-Ortega groups operating within Costa Rica , targeting Nicaraguan opponents.



This shift has alarmed not only the exiles but also prompted criticism from Costa Rican lawmakers, raising doubts about the government's dedication to protecting these refugees.



Since 2018, Costa Rica has processed over 200,000 asylum requests from Nicaraguans.



Yet, in 2023, with only 2,660 applications resolved, many are left in limbo, feeling increasingly insecure due to the diminishing support and rising skepticism towards political asylum seekers, now often labeled as "economic migrants."







The concern extends to potential extraditions based on Nicaraguan judicial orders , posing a grave risk to dissidents' safety.



Several cases have already highlighted this threat, including denied asylum applications and pending extradition requests, underscoring the precarious situation for Nicaraguan refugees in Costa Rica.



This evolving climate reflects broader regional challenges, as Nicaraguan exiles face not only the threat of political violence but also the prospect of deportation.



With Costa Rica's stance shifting under President Rodrigo Chaves, the future safety and welcome of those fleeing Nicaraguan repression hang in the balance.

