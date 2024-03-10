Approximately 60 Afghan Women Graduate From Kabul Sewing Workshop

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Written By: Hakim Bigzaad

A sewing workshop called“Rah-e Danesh” graduated 60 Afghan women after a one-year training program in Kabul.

The workshop celebrated the graduation of 60 ladies on Wednesday, during a ceremony who had completed their studies in the fields of tailoring and artistic drawing.

Simultaneously with the increasing interest of girls and women in handicrafts, Husna Roufi, the entrepreneur and founder of this workshop, says she has been active in this sector for more than a year and has provided training and workspace for 300 young women.

Ms. Roufi told the media,“I established this sewing workshop for girls after universities were closed to them, and now the girls work with me in a safe environment.”

Meanwhile, Khairuddin Mayel, the deputy of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, says the chamber supports determined women in the country.

He further added that if women adhere to the“hijab”, Islamic dress code, there is an opportunity for them to work, and they play a significant role in their family's income.

Sodaba Saadat and Vida Amiri, who have graduated from this training program, told Khama Press that they want employment opportunities so they can support their families while enhancing their skills.

The Deputy Office of the United Nations in Afghanistan stated in its recent report that the presence of girls in the handicraft sector has increased in the past two years.

The apprentices who have completed this sewing training course are asking the Taliban administration to provide employment opportunities for them in this sector.

Handicrafts are among the limited fields that have attracted more attention from girls and women, especially in the city of Kabul.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram