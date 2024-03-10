German Vice Chancellor Hopes For Positive U.S. Congress Decision On Ukraine Aid

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Vice Chancellor and Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck has said he hopes the U.S. Congress will approve military aid to Ukraine.

He stated this to German journalists during his visit to the United States, Ukrinform reports, citing Tagesschau .

"My impression is that the funds will be released, but that it will take a while, and I hope that it won't be too long," Habeck said.

According to AFP , during his visit to the United States, Habeck called for the planned aid to Ukraine to be released.

"The support of the Western free world must not decline," he said.

Support for Ukraine "has to come from Europe, it has to come from the U.S.," Habeck said.

"That's why the money has to be raised in the short term for artillery production, military support and the reconstruction of the country," he added.

The U.S. Senate on February 13 approved a bipartisan funding bill with assistance for Ukraine, Israel and other allied countries, without taking into account measures to combat immigration. The document must then be approved by the House of Representatives and signed into law by the president. However, the lower house of the U.S. Congress still has not considered the Ukraine aid package approved by the Senate.

