Zelensky Thanks France For Supporting Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked France and President Emmanuel Macron for supporting Ukraine.

Zelensky said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Recently, we have signed a security agreement with France on long-term support to ensure greater security and joint strength. Cooperation in security, financial and defense areas, joint political steps. Very specific things that are helping Ukraine defend its independence," Zelensky said.

He thanked France and President Macron personally for helping Ukraine.

"I am grateful to our teams for preparing the agreement and for setting out exactly what we need," Zelensky said.