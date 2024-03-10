Zelensky Thanks France For Supporting Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked France and President Emmanuel Macron for supporting Ukraine.
Zelensky said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Recently, we have signed a security agreement with France on long-term support to ensure greater security and joint strength. Cooperation in security, financial and defense areas, joint political steps. Very specific things that are helping Ukraine defend its independence," Zelensky said. Read also:
France to join Czechia's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine
He thanked France and President Macron personally for helping Ukraine.
"I am grateful to our teams for preparing the agreement and for setting out exactly what we need," Zelensky said.
MENAFN10032024000193011044ID1107957924
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.