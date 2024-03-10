Accor Celebrates International Women\'S Day With Renowned Stylist Dolly Jain

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, March 2024: Accor, a global leader in hospitality, presented an exclusive event for female members of ALL - Accor Live Limitless, the groupâ€TMs lifestyle loyalty programme, in celebration of International Womenâ€TMs Day on Friday, 8 March 2024. Held at Novotel Bengaluru Outer Ring Road, guests were treated to an appearance by renowned stylist, Dolly Jain, who captivated the audience with her mesmerising fashion talent and inspiring presence.



ALL extended a warm invitation to its members to be a part of this memorable occasion. Members redeeming their reward points to be a part of the event and were treated to a spectacular showcase of Dolly Jain\'s exceptional skill and creativity in styling traditional Indian silhouette, sari.



A distinguished stylist, Dolly began her fashion journey more than a decade ago in Kolkata, and today her contemporary silhouettes have become relevant in the Indian fashion milieu. Notably, she has dressed several icons from the Indian film industry.



During the event, Dolly showcased her unique style, reflecting the ancient traditions of India in a contemporary vocabulary. Her commitment to redefining the perception of saris and empowering women through her art was skilfully showcased.



Commenting on the celebration event on International Womenâ€TMs Day, Mr. Puneet Dhawan, Sr. Vice President of Operations - India & South Asia, Accor\", said, â€œThe group takes pride in curating limitless experiences for our members of ALL. The International Womenâ€TMs Day with Dolly Jain was a testament to our commitment to celebrating diversity and embracing the richness of talent across various domains. We believe in creating moments that resonate with our members, providing them with unique and memorable encounters that go beyond traditional hospitality. This is just the beginning of our journey to offer unparalleled experiences to our valued ALL community.â€



Novotel Bengaluru Outer Ring Road, the venue for the event, seamlessly blends design, functionality, and intuitive experiences, providing guests with effortless transitions between work, leisure, and family time. As one of Bengaluru\'s largest hotel complexes, strategically located in the eastern tech hub near the IT corridor, it offers sleek, contemporary rooms with modern amenities for both business and leisure travelers. After inspiring meetings, guests can enjoy Food & Beverage social Hubs for quality family moments and lively times.



ALL - Accor Live Limitless is the loyalty program from Accor designed to reward the individual spirit. With over 40 brands that make up more than 5,500 hotels around the world - including Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Novotel and Ibis - members never have to worry about blackout dates when using ALL Reward points to pay for some or all of their hotel stay. Offering amazing flexibility, ALL Reward points can also be redeemed towards dining, merchandise, charitable donations, partners and even spectacular once-in-a-lifetime experiences.



