31 Candidates Apply On 7Th Day Of '24 National Assembly Election Nominations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 10 (KUNA) -- On the seventh day of the nomination period for the 2024 National Assembly elections, slated for April 4th, a total of 31 male and female candidates submitted Sunday their applications for nomination to the Ministry of Interior's Elections Affairs Department.

As of now, the total number of candidates who have submitted their nomination requests since the opening of the nomination process last Monday stands at 194, including six female candidates.

The first constituency has four candidates: Ibrahim Mohammad Al-Balushi, Abdulrahman Khalawi Al-Shamali, Abdulrahman Mohammad Al-Ajmi and Muteb Ayed Al-Enezi.

The second constituency has four candidates: Khaled Ayed Al-Enezi, Saud Khaled Al-Babtain, Hazaa Mutlaq Al-Hadba and Waleed Khaled Shehab.

The third constituency has six candidates: Jarrah Khaled Al-Fawzan, Khaled Ibrahim Al-Salal, Abdulwahab Mohammad Al-Babtain, Noura Jassem Al-Darwish, Hani Hassan Hussein and Huda Shaheen Al-Hammadi.

The fourth constituency has 10 candidates: Ahmad Sakhi Al-Daihani, Bader Sayyar Al-Shammari, Bader Nasser Al-Mujawb, Thamer Metheeb Al-Abdali, Abdullah Ahmad Ashkanani, Obaid Mohammad Al-Mutairi, Fawaz Awad Al-Sulaimani, Fawaz Munshar Al-Dhafiri, Mohammad Mubarak Al-Fajji and Musaed Mohammad Al-Mutairi.

The fifth constituency has seven candidates: Ahmad Kamal Al-Deen Al-Sulaimi, Hamdan Salem Al-Azmi, Khaled Sureyye Al-Hajri, Khaled Abdullah Al-Mutairi, Ayed Mohsen Al-Ajmi, Mubarak Fahad Al-Hajri and Mishabab Hamlan Al-Sahli.

The Elections Affairs Department opened nominations for the 2024 National Assembly elections last Monday, with the deadline set until the end of working hours on Wednesday, March 13th, and during the holy month of Ramadan, nomination requests will be accepted from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (end)

mdm













MENAFN10032024000071011013ID1107957919