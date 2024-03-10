Arab League: Stopping War, Safety Of Sudan Our Priority

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 10 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad Abul Gheit said on Sunday that stopping the war and ensuring safety in Sudan is amongst "our priorities."

Arab League released a statement after a meeting between Abul Gheit and head of the Coordination-Body of the democratic and Civil Forces (Taqadom) Dr. Abdullah Hamdok and other officials in Egypt.

Abul Gheit pointed that the Arab League is ready to fully support any solution to end the war and bring the Sudanese people together.

Dr. Hamdok briefed Abul Gheit about the coordination's efforts for a quick cease fire and reach a political solution through an inclusive Sudanese dialogue to save the Sudanese state, stop bloodshed of the Sudanese people, and preserve the state and its national gains.

The statement said that Hamdok thanked the Secretary-General for the initiative he took through the appeal he issued on March 5th to the Sudanese parties to ceasefire during the holy month of Ramadan, hoping that the two parties would build on it to reach a political solution to the crisis. (end)

