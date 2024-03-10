Registration For 2024 National Forum For Young Entrepreneurs Launched

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.10 (Petra) - Ministry of Youth on Sunday launched the registration link for the Ninth 2024 National Forum for Young Entrepreneurs and Innovators and targets youth groups active in climate action under 35 years.The forum is jointly organized, in partnership with Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Jordan Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center at the University of Jordan, and UNICEF, according to a ministry statement.The forum follows a series of similar activities, held by the ministry to implement themes of the National Youth Strategy, aimed to empower youth and enhance their participation in economic life, push their entrepreneurship drives, and create an environment that supports innovation, the statement said.The forum, which is being held this year under the theme: "Entrepreneurship in Climate Change," aims to learn about youth leadership experiences in the fields of energy, water, environment, agriculture, and infrastructure, motivate their entrepreneurial action and present their "pioneering" projects and ideas.The statement added that this effort seeks to confront effects of climate change, support youth projects that provide "entrepreneurial" economic solutions in this field and network with various supporting bodies.On its official accounts on social platforms, the ministry launched registration for the forum, which will run until next April 11, via the following link: