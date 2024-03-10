Jordan-Egypt Transport Cooperation Bolstered Amid Regional Challenges

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 10 (Petra) - During the Arab Bridge Maritime Company's general assembly meeting in Cairo, Transportation Minister Wissam Tahtamouni met with her Egyptian counterpart, Kamel Wazir, to discuss bolstering cooperation, facilitating commercial movement, and addressing challenges in the transportation sector of both nations.Tahtamouni highlighted the importance of bilateral agreements and cooperation memorandums amid regional geopolitical events affecting maritime transport in the Red Sea, leading to increased operational costs.She commended Egypt's efforts in overcoming obstacles in the transport sector between the two countries and stressed the need for more bilateral meetings to strengthen cooperation.Wazir praised Jordan's efforts in aligning transport policies with global standards, aiming to enhance services for all modes of transport.He affirmed Egypt's commitment to facilitating procedures to improve service quality and develop the work environment, aiming to boost trade and transit traffic through both countries.