Jordan Armed Forces Conduct Six Airdrops North Of Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 10 (Petra) -- The Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army, on Sunday conducted six joint airdrops in the northern parts of Gaza with several friendly nations as part of international efforts to mitigate the effects of the war on the Gaza Strip.This coordinated effort involved two C130 aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, along with one Egyptian, one American, one French and one Belgian aircraft.The Armed Forces reiterated their dedication to conducting airlift operations to provide humanitarian and medical aid, utilizing the Marka Airport to El Arish International Airport, and airdrops over Gaza and land convoys. These airdrops are part of efforts led by Jordan, aimed at alleviating the suffering of Gazans and supporting them in the face of the dire circumstances imposed by the Israeli war on Gaza since October 7 of last year.Since the onset of Israeli aggression on Gaza, the Jordan Armed Forces have executed 37 airdrop missions, in addition to 40 airdrops conducted in collaboration with partner nations.