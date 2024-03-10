Water Management Workshop Advances Sustainability In Jordan Valley

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 10 (Petra) - The Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ), alongside the Water Reuse and Environmental Conservation Project funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), on Sunday hosted a workshop titled "Engaging Stakeholders and Presenting Initial Findings on the Economic Value of Water in the Jordan Valley."The workshop aims to emphasize the importance of tapping into new water sources, enhancing water use efficiency in agriculture, focusing on economically viable crops, and presenting a methodology along with preliminary findings of a study assessing the economic value of water utilized for irrigation in the Jordan Valley.The Secretary-General of the Authority, Hisham Haisa, underlined the prioritization of water provision for farmers, despite challenges and scarcity, highlighting the significance of collaborative efforts with farmers and irrigation water user associations to ensure the success of the Authority's initiatives.Haisa underscored the necessity of consultation and partnership to enrich ongoing endeavors and achieve future objectives, expressing hope that the study would deepen understanding of water value in irrigated zones within the Jordan Valley and guide efforts toward enhanced water resource management.