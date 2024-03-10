Jordan Explores Geothermal Energy For Sustainable Heating, Cooling

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 10 (Petra) - The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources hosted on Sunday a workshop focused on broadening the utilization of surface geothermal energy for heating and cooling across Jordan. This collaborative effort involved the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Dutch government.The workshop featured discussions on geothermal technology, risk assessment, policy frameworks, and financing mechanisms. Additionally, insights were shared from the experiences of the European Union, Germany, Switzerland, and Jordan's Supreme Council for Science and Technology.Saleh Kharabsheh, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, emphasized the nation's strides in renewable energy utilization, highlighting the need to explore geothermal energy as a means to diversify energy sources, particularly given Jordan's high energy consumption and costs.While acknowledging the widespread commercial use of geothermal energy for heating and cooling in various countries, Kharabsheh underscored its untapped potential in Jordan. Leveraging this technology, he suggested, could expedite Jordan's transition to renewable energy sources, bolster energy security, and align with climate action goals.Expressing gratitude to the IFC, Kharabsheh appreciated their initiative in promoting geothermal energy adoption.Khawaja Aftab Ahmed, IFC's Regional Director for the Middle East, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the significance of geothermal energy in advancing energy efficiency and decarbonization efforts.Ahmed emphasized the global imperative to shift towards cleaner heating and cooling technologies, especially given the substantial energy consumption dedicated to these purposes. He underscored Jordan's pivotal role in climate action despite facing challenges such as water scarcity.Notably, the International Finance Corporation's initiative aims to foster dialogue and collaboration across the Middle East, Central Asia, Turkey, and Pakistan to expand the utilization of surface geothermal energy for heating and cooling, aiming to identify opportunities and overcome barriers in each country's energy landscape.