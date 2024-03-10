Fayez Exposes Israeli Heinous Atrocities Against Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 10 (Petra) - "The Israeli aggression against Gaza Strip and Palestinian people is the ugliest aggression witnessed in modern human history, as it revealed false claims of theorists about right of people to freedom, justice, independence, and a safe and stable life," Senate President, Faisal Fayez, said.Fayez made the remarks in a speech to politicians and professors from University of Cambridge in Britain, at the invitation of its Centre for Geopolitics about regional and Arab-Israeli conflicts and the latest developments in Middle East region.Fayez, who is on an official visit to the British capital, London, during which he held several official discussions, noted some conflicts are "decades old and have not ended," adding that the evidence for their continuity is that Israeli occupation has lasted for nearly eight decades.Palestinian people are still suffering injustice, killing, and arrest on a daily basis, he said, indicating that this historical fact is confirmed by the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza Strip today.Fayez stressed that the continued Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories has increased the conflicts facing our world and has fueled more tension and instability at all regional and international levels.In this regard, he noted the Israeli occupation is now striving to transform the conflict in the region into a religious war, without caring about the catastrophic consequences to which all will be exposed.According to a Senate statement on Sunday, he called on the international community to take "practical" measures to stop the aggression on Gaza Strip and open crossings to deliver relief aid to its residents.To date, he noted that this aggression claimed lives of tens of thousands of Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children, and aimed to forcibly displace Palestinians, destroy homes and infrastructure, and starve this people within the framework of a systematic, barbaric and racist aggression.Nothing can justify the continued destruction of the livelihoods of two million people, killing of thousands of Gazan children and women, and destruction of hospitals, schools, mosques and churches, Fayez affirmed.