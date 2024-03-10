Mahafzeh Calls For Pushing University Students' Engagement In Partisan Activities

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.10 (Petra) - Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Azmi Mahafzeh, called for activating the Bylaw for Student Partisan Activities aimed to "institutionalize" and develop party-related engagement in universities.Mahafzeh added that this engagement should provide spaces of freedom for students to practice partisan activity, affirming that this "process shouldn't hinder progress of educational process and ensure neutrality of universities as institutions that incubate student activity."During a workshop held by Politics and Society Institute (PSI), in cooperation with King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD), in the Dead Sea, he said the next stage is "important" in removing doubts among university students regarding party work.Mahafzeh added that this future drive also seeks to strengthen the "new" path that was launched by Royal Committee to Modernize the Political System, to integrate the Kingdom's younger generation into public life and create "safe" spaces to engage in party activity.According to a PSI statement Sunday, the minister pointed out that universities are "not required to play party role by attracting students to partisan activities, but rather provide an incubating environment and safe spaces that aim to change students' mental image and fears on practicing political and party-related work."