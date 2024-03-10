Report Highlights Jordanian Women's Progress In Education, Employment

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 10 (Petra) - The illiteracy rate among Jordanian women (15 years and over) decreased to 7.3 percent in 2022, compared to 9.5 percent in 2015, according to the Department of General Statistics.The department said in a statement Sunday, on the occasion of International Women's Day, based on the results of the labor force survey data, that the increase in the percentage of educated women reached 92.7 percent in 2022, compared to 90.5 percent in 2015, noting that the annual statistical report of the Ministry of Education for the year 2021/2022 showed the net enrollment rate for female students in the basic education stage reached 94.8 percent, compared to 94.1 percent for male students, and the net enrollment rate for female students in the secondary education stage reached 83.1 percent, compared to 71.7 percent for male students.The percentage of female principals in the basic education stage was 75 percent, compared to 25 percent for male principals, while 61.3 percent of secondary education principals were female, compared to 38.7 percent of males.In the basic education stage, the percentage of female teachers was 70.1 compared to 29.9 for males, and in the secondary education stage, the percentage of female teachers was 55.1 percent, compared to 44.9 percent for teachers.Women constitute 47.1 percent of the total population, compared to 52.9 percent of males, meaning that for every 100 females in Jordan, there are 112.5 males. The percentage of productive females in the productive age group (15-64) years reached 60.6 percent of the total females, and the results of the labor force survey showed a high percentage of Jordanian women heading their families increasing to 20.6 percent in 2022, compared to 15.5 percent in 2015, an increase of 32.9 percent.According to the department, Jordanian women achieved great progress in university and postgraduate education in 2021/2022, as the percentage of female graduates with bachelor's degrees reached 60.9 percent, compared to 39.1 percent for males, the percentage of female graduates with higher diploma degrees reached 62 percent, compared to 38 percent for males, and the percentage of female graduates with master's degrees reached 59.6 percent. Compared to 40.4 percent for males, the percentage of females holding a doctorate degree was 56.3 percent, compared to 43.7 percent for males.The results also showed an increase in the economic participation rate of Jordanian women (15 years and over) to 15.1 percent, compared to 14 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022. They also showed that most of the female workers are paid employees, at a rate of 95.9 percent, while the percentage of self-employed women and business owners did not exceed 4. percent.The unemployment rate for Jordanian women (15 years and over) decreased in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2023 to 31.7 percent and 29.8 percent, respectively, with a decrease of about 6 percent, compared to a decrease in the unemployment rate for males from 20.6 percent to 18.9 percent, with a decrease of 8 percent for the same period.The results of the created job opportunities survey indicate that the net number of created opportunities for females doubled between the years (2015 and 2022), as the number of created opportunities increased from 12,798 to 20,550 respectively, and created opportunities for females constituted 23 percent of the total job opportunities created in 2022, meaning that one job opportunity females benefited from every four opportunities during the year 2022, and the percentage of social security participants increased from 27.3 percent in 2015 to 29.1 percent in 2022.Indicators of women's economic empowerment showed a noticeable improvement during the period (2015-2022), as the percentage of female land ownership increased from 15.8 percent in 2015 to 19 percent in 2022, an increase of 20.3 percent. The percentage of joint land ownership also increased from 32.9 percent to 37.5 percent. For the same period, the percentage of female owners of apartments increased from 23 percent to 25.6 percent, an increase of 11 percent, and the percentage of joint ownership of apartments increased from 16 percent to 20.3 percent for the same period, an increase of 26.9 percent.In females' contribution to the financial markets for the year 2022, the percentage of female owners of securities (shares) reached 42.6 percent, compared to 57.4 percent for males, and the percentage of deposits owned by females was 36.3 percent, compared to 63.7 percent for males. It is worth noting that the percentage of females borrowing microcredit decreased from 77.7 percent in 2015 to 72.7 percent in 2022, with a decrease of 6.4 percent.According to the department, when tracking women's participation in decision-making positions during the years 2015-2022, the results showed an increase in the percentage of female judges from 18.9 percent in 2015 to 28.7 percent in 2022, an increase of 52 percent. The percentage of female lawyers also increased from 23.7 percent to 30 percent. Their participation rate in political parties increased from 35.5 percent to 42.1 percent for the same period.In 2022, the percentage of female participation in the Senate and Lower House of Parliament reached 13.8 percent and 13.1 percent, respectively, and female ambassadors constituted 13.4 percent of the total ambassadors. In the ministerial corps, the percentage reached 18.9 percent, and in the diplomatic corps, it reached 23.2 percent.