Tavria Warzone: Russia Launches 27 Airstrikes, 153 Drone Attacks In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the operational zone of the Tavria grouping of troops, 54 combat clashes took place in the past day while the Russians launched 27 airstrikes, 153 attacks involving kamikaze drones, and 1,252 artillery strikes.

That's according to the Tavria Grouping Commander, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi , who reported the news via Telegram, Ukrinform report.

The Ukrainian forces remain on the defensive inflicting significant losses on Russian invaders, he noted.

During the day, Russia's overall losses amounted to 310 (KIAs and WIAs), 65 units of weaponry and military equipment besides UAVs. These include 12 main battle tanks, 17 armored fighting vehicles, five artillery systems, an anti-aircraft gun, 28 vehicles, and a unit of specialized equipment, the commander said.

Also, 312 UAVs of various types were either disabled or shot down.

In addition, Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed four ammunition depots and a dugout.

Among the Russian equipment hit in the past 24 hours is a Pantsir-S1 self-propelled anti-aircraft missile system, a Hyacinth self-propelled gun, a BM-21 Grad MLR system, and two Murom-M video surveillance systems, Tarnavskyi noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine as of March 10 have amounted to 424,060.