Casualty Toll Of Russian Strike In Myrnohrad Up To 12

That's according to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office , Ukrinform reports.

On March 10, around 03:00 a.m., Russian troops fired what likely were three S-300 missiles at Myrnohrad, targeting a residential neighborhood.

"In Myrnohrad, the number of those injured in the missile strike has increased to 12 - all those affected received the required medical assistance," Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, wrote on Telegram.

Among them is a 16-year-old boy.

Emergency medical care was provided to all injured residents who suffered cut wounds, mine-explosive injuries, closed craniocerebral trauma, and concussion.

At least 17 apartment blocks and 27 vehicles were damaged.