FIG World Cup In Baku: Austrian Gymnast Wins Gold In Floor Exercise


3/10/2024 9:09:05 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Austrian athlete Charlize Mörz has won the gold medal in floor exercise at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku with a score of 13.566 points, Azernews reports.

The silver medal went to Chinese athlete Ou Yushan with a score of 13.533. Kaylia Nemour representing Algeria won the bronze medal with a score of 13.266 points.

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup from March 7 to 10. About 300 athletes representing 67 countries are taking part in the competition.

The World Cup in Baku serves as a qualification event for the 2024 Olympic Games.

