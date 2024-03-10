FIG World Cup In Baku: Austrian Gymnast Wins Gold In Floor Exercise

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Austrian athlete Charlize Mörz has won the gold medal in floor
exercise at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku with a
score of 13.566 points, Azernews reports.
The silver medal went to Chinese athlete Ou Yushan with a score
of 13.533. Kaylia Nemour representing Algeria won the bronze medal
with a score of 13.266 points.
The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the Artistic
Gymnastics World Cup from March 7 to 10. About 300 athletes
representing 67 countries are taking part in the competition.
The World Cup in Baku serves as a qualification event for the
2024 Olympic Games.
MENAFN10032024000195011045ID1107957868
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.