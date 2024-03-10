Azerbaijani Gymnasts Won Six Medals In Poland

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani gymnasts won six medals at the 11th Wawel tournament
in trampoline gymnastics and tumbling held in Krakow, Poland, Azernews reports.
Adil Hajizadeh and Aleksey Karatashov won gold, Mikhail Malkin
and Khatai Humbatov won silver, and Bilal Gurbanov won bronze in
tumbling. In trampoline gymnastics, Farhad Valiyev climbed to the
top of the podium.
It should be noted that the tournament will be concluded today -
March 10.
MENAFN10032024000195011045ID1107957867
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.