Azerbaijani Gymnasts Won Six Medals In Poland

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani gymnasts won six medals at the 11th Wawel tournament in trampoline gymnastics and tumbling held in Krakow, Poland, Azernews reports.

Adil Hajizadeh and Aleksey Karatashov won gold, Mikhail Malkin and Khatai Humbatov won silver, and Bilal Gurbanov won bronze in tumbling. In trampoline gymnastics, Farhad Valiyev climbed to the top of the podium.

It should be noted that the tournament will be concluded today - March 10.