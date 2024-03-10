               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Gymnasts Won Six Medals In Poland


3/10/2024 9:09:04 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani gymnasts won six medals at the 11th Wawel tournament in trampoline gymnastics and tumbling held in Krakow, Poland, Azernews reports.

Adil Hajizadeh and Aleksey Karatashov won gold, Mikhail Malkin and Khatai Humbatov won silver, and Bilal Gurbanov won bronze in tumbling. In trampoline gymnastics, Farhad Valiyev climbed to the top of the podium.

It should be noted that the tournament will be concluded today - March 10.

MENAFN10032024000195011045ID1107957867

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search