Kuwait Amir Receives Ramadan Greetings From Senior Officials

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 10 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received congratulatory cables from Their Highnesses Chief of the National Guard Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah on the occasion of the Holy month of Ramadan.

Their Highnesses expressed their sincere congratulations, asking Allah the Almighty to bless the dear homeland in this holy month, and to bestow His Highness the Amir with health and wellbeing.

In response, His Highness the Amir sent cables of thanks, including appreciation for their messages, asking Allah Almighty on this month to bless the homeland, as well as citizens with safety, security and prosperity. (end)

