(Nazaha): Kuwait Up 22 Ranks In Corruption Perception Index

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 10 (KUNA) -- Chairman of the Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) Abdulaziz Al-Ibrahim announced Sunday that Kuwait improved 22 ranks in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index released by Transparency International.

Al-Ibrahim, during a meeting of the supreme committee for coordinating Kuwait's strategy to enhance integrity and combatting corruption, laid out the latest developments regarding the execution of initiatives and strategic project that were launched in 2019 untill 2024.

In his speech at the meeting, Al-Ibrahim noted to the committee's achievements since its launch produced many legislations such as the right to access information, the Conflict of Interest Prevention Law and its executive regulations.

Other legislations included the amendment to some provisions of the Penal Code to extend the scope of criminal liability to persons charged with corruption crimes.

Al-Ibrahim added that law 120/2023 regarding electing parliament members, better known as the Higher Commission for Elections) while 83 percent of national strategic initiatives have been completed and assessed.

He pointed out to other achievements such as enhancing fight against corruption at national, regional and international level, especially with Civil society institutions, associations and regulatory bodies.

Al-Ibrahim added that a visual presentation was held by the planning and follow up committee in Nazaha about the achievements of the committee.

He affirmed on the importance of doubling efforts in executing Kuwait commitment to the United Nations agreement for combating corruption and improve the country's position in international indices. (end)

dd













MENAFN10032024000071011013ID1107957841