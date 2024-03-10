Kuwait Moh: Clinics Giving Nutritional Consultation For Ramadan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 10 (KUNA) -- Head of Nutrition and Food Department in the ministry of Health Dr. Nawal Al-Qaoud said on Sunday that there are 75 clinics providing nutritional consultations for Ramadan distributed in many hospitals and general clinics.

She pointed that 51 clinics are in primary health care centers, 24 other in Nutrition and food department and the Specialized and general hospitals, noting that these clinics will receive people throughout the holy month of Ramadan to ensure the good nutrition to fast the holy month.

She stressed the necessity of dividing the amount of food into three meals (Futoor (breakfast) - ghabga (dinner) - suhoor (pre-dawn meal), making sure to eat fresh vegetables and fruits in each meal, drinking sufficient amount of water after Futoor until suhoor, focus on home cooking, and staying away from fast food.

Al-Qaoud pointed that children meals should be monitored, especially sweets and the high sugar content they may contain during the Gargee'an season. (end)

