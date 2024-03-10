Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Kuwait Winter Games Club announced that it was ready to host the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship (IIHF) Division 4 next April.
KUWAIT -- Head of Nutrition and Food Department in the ministry of Health Dr. Nawal Al-Qaoud said there are 75 clinics providing nutritional consultations for Ramadan distributed in many hospitals and general clinics.
KUWAIT -- Chairman of the Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) Abdulaziz Al-Ibrahim announced that Kuwait improved 22 ranks in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index released by Transparency International.
ISTANBUL -- Heavy fog led to the shutdown of vessel traffic in Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait, said a statement by a Turkish entity. (end) bs
