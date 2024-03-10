Kuwait PM Receives Societies At Bayan Palace

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 10 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah received, Sunday, a multitude of Kuwaiti association and institution representatives at Bayan Palace. He received chairs and members of Kuwait Insurance Federation, Kuwait Fishermen Union, Kuwait Transparency Society, workers Union of the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET), and Kuwait University faculty. His Highness the Prime Minister and his guests discussed numerous local topics, praising the ideas put forward by specialists that would benefit Kuwait and its citizens. (end) za

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.