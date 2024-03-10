EU Commemorates Victims Of Terrorism, Renews Determination To Tackle Threats

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, March 10 (KUNA) -- The European Union reaffirmed its commitment to combating terrorism in all of its manifestations, addressing the different security risks it poses, and expressing sympathy for those who have been harmed and bolstering inclusive communities' resilience.

The European Commission, EU's executive arm, announced its intention to commemorate the 20th European Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of Terrorism on March 11.

"We honor the memory of all those who have tragically fallen victims to terrorist acts, whether on EU soil or beyond our borders. This year holds particular significance as we mark the commemoration of the attack in Madrid two decades ago. The memory of the victims will live on. It will serve as a poignant reminder of the enduring impact of terrorism," stated the European commission.

The EU is commemorating its anniversary by reaffirming its unity and defending its values of peace, respect, and solidarity, urging against the spread of fear and hatred by terrorists.

The Commission is committed to helping victims of terrorist operations rebuild their lives and recognizing the need for special support under the EU Strategy on the Rights of Victims (2020-25). Initiatives include activating the EU Centre for Victims of Terrorism, ensuring effective application of EU rules, and raising awareness.

The European Day of Commemoration in Memory of Terrorism, established after the 2004 Madrid bombings, has been observed annually since 2005 by the European Union.

The UNHCR's counterterrorism agenda, adopted in July 2020, aims to identify vulnerabilities, anticipate threats, enhance security, protect cities and people, and intensify operational support. (end)

