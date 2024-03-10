Egyptian Army Continues Aid Airdrop In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 10 (KUNA) -- The Egyptian Army on Sunday continued airdrops of humanitarian and relief aid in the Gaza Strip in collaboration with the global coalition.
The army's spokesperson Col. Abdulhafedh Ghareeb said in a statement that the continuation of providing support to relief the Palestinians who lack of basic needs came per President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi's directives.
He added that the Egyptian air force in collaboration with Jordan and other countries carried out a number of trips with the global coalition to drop urgent humanitarian and relief assistance on the affected areas in the Northern Gaza strip.
A number of military aircraft, including from Egypt and UAE, have took off from Al-Arish Airport loaded large quantities of food supply and urgent relief material and dropped them on north of the Strip, he noted.
Col. Ghareeb affirmed that this comes as a part of Egypt's active role in supporting regional and international efforts of providing humanitarian and relief aid to the affected Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. (end)
