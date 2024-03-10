Get Rid Of BJP-Jjpgovt In Haryana With Power Of Vote: Hooda

(MENAFN- IANS) India- Get rid of BJP-JJP govt in Haryana with power of vote: Hooda Faridabad, March 10 (IANS) Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Hooda on Sunday said the time has come to get rid of the BJP-JJP government with the power of vote. Addressing the Jan Aakrosh rally here, he rued law and order situation has deteriorated.“The law and order situation is very bad. There is no need to tell anyone anything about Haryana. People themselves are victims and are facing problems. Not a day passes when there is no murder, robbery or threat of ransom,” he said.“Central government figures show that Haryana has become the most unsafe state in the last nine years. This morning itself, information was received about a person being shot dead in Murthal in Sonipat. This type of news is coming every day. Haryana, which was number one in per capita income, per capita investment, job creation and law and order, is today number one in unemployment, inflation and crime,” the Leader of Opposition added. Hooda said 2 lakh government posts are lying vacant in the state, and challenged the government to tell“if it has done any one work in Faridabad in the past 10 years”.“Thousands of small and big factories have been closed here. There are no teachers in schools, no doctors in hospitals and no employees in offices,” he pointed out.“If the Congress government comes to power in the state, an old-age pension of Rs 6,000 per month will be given. Every family will be given 300 units of free electricity per month. To provide relief from inflation, LPG cylinders will be given for Rs 500. We will start permanent recruitment on 2 lakh vacant government posts, and will confirm the employment of sanitation workers,” Hooda promised.“Also we will re-start the scheme of 100 square yards free plot and will provide government assistance to build a two-room house on it,” he promised. On this occasion, state Congress President Chaudhary Udai Bhan said all the guarantees given by the BJP till date have become a laughing stock among people.“The crowd gathered here is a symbol of the increasing Jan Aakrosh against this government,” he added.

