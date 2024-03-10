Sukhbir Singh Badal Calls For ‘Complete Panthic Politics’

(MENAFN- IANS) Badal (Punjab), March 10 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Sunday, gave a clarion call for“complete Panthic and Punjabi unity to secure social, economic and political justice for the state, and to take Punjabis to the next era of development, progress and prosperity.”

Addressing a gathering on the first death anniversary of the five-time Chief Minister and Akali stalwart Parkash Singh Badal, the Akali chief also underlined the need for renewed dedication to ideals of peace and communal harmony under a people-friendly government in Punjab.

“It is impossible to become Badal Sahab but I assure you I am ready to sacrifice everything for the 'quom' (community) and Punjab like him.”

Speaking about the late Chief Minister, he said:“Badal Sahab was a nationalist, true democrat and secular in his approach. He respected all religions and took everyone along before making a decision. He never acted vengefully against anyone, which earned him the respect of his political opponents as well.”

He also highlighted how Badal always remained among people and even after retiring from active politics, he took up social work.

Paying tributes to the former Chief Minister, Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sunil Jakhar said:“Badal Sahab's humility was unparelled.”

Terming the Akali patriarch as a Vikas Purush, Jakhar said the Akali patriarch was a true statesman who allied with the BJP after more than a decade of strife to usher in peace and communal harmony in the state.“I salute this spirit.”

Jakhar also related how the former Chief Minister had always stood for more powers to the state and federalism.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami said:“Today, all political parties feel that strengthening the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is the need of the hour. I appeal to everyone to come on one platform to strengthen SAD.”

He also called for the need to thwart designs to weaken SAD and the SGPC.

In a function which witnessed a rare political consensus around the contribution and persona of Parkash Singh Badal, INLD patriarch Om Parkash Chautala said:“Badal Sahab spent more than a decade in jail for the welfare of Punjabis. He worked assiduously for farmers and the 'khet mazdoor' and changed their lives for better. We should all pledge to follow his principles and be ready to make every sacrifice to better the lot of our people.”